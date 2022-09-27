MGM Workers Can't Get Damages For UBS Fees In 401(k) Suit

By Renee Hickman (September 26, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal court has granted MGM Resorts International's request to prevent a proposed class of workers from receiving damages related to fees from UBS in their suit alleging mismanagement of their 401(k) plan....

