Insurer Says Construction Co. Not Covered In Wage Theft Row

By Hope Patti (September 22, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Hartford unit said it has no duty to defend or indemnify a paving and construction company in three underlying actions over improper wage practices, telling a Pennsylvania federal court Thursday that its policy does not cover restitution or losses known prior to the policy's inception date....

