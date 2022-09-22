'Fat Leonard' Captured In Venezuela After Fleeing US

By Daniel Wilson (September 22, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Venezuelan officials announced they have arrested Leonard Francis, the "Fat Leonard" at the center of a massive U.S. Navy bribery scandal, who skipped house arrest in California earlier this month shortly before his sentencing....

