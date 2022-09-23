Pipe Co. Gets Worker Stock Buyback Suit Sent To Arbitration

By Abby Wargo (September 23, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Piping company ISCO Industries Inc. convinced a Kentucky federal judge to toss a lawsuit alleging the company's owners and executives underpaid workers in a $96.6 million stock buyback deal, rejecting workers' argument that their claims shouldn't go to arbitration because they didn't involve their jobs....

