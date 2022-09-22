FTC Won't Let Amazon, Execs Out Of Widened Prime Probe

By Allison Grande (September 22, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has largely refused to scrap what Amazon has deemed to be "unreasonable" demands in the commission's probe into Prime enrollment and cancellation policies or to excuse its founder Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy from testifying. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS