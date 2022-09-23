Ex-Ga. Tax Agent Sues 'Chrisley' Star For Defamation, Again

By Rosie Manins (September 23, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A former Georgia Department of Revenue investigator has brought a new defamation case against the central star of reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best," claiming he slandered her in a podcast over her brief involvement in the state's investigation of him and his wife....

