Ga. Judge Dismisses Ethylene Oxide Exposure Case

By Rosie Manins (September 23, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge granted a win Friday to a medical sterilization business in a 23-plaintiff case alleging various injuries caused by exposure to the chemical ethylene oxide, but left the door open for all but three claimants to try again with more specificity....

