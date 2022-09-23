L3Harris FCA Billing 'At Least Reckless', 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeff Montgomery (September 23, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A former L3Harris Technologies Inc. employee told the Third Circuit on Friday that his dismissed whistleblower claims targeting $10 million worth of improper billings for work on a Royal Australian Navy contract showed at least reckless disregard sufficient to keep the case alive in a lower court....

