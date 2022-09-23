Keystone XL Pipeline Claim Against US Set To Proceed

By Caroline Simson (September 23, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The prominent French arbitrator Alexis Mourre has been tapped to preside over the international tribunal weighing the politically charged $15 billion case brought against the U.S. by the Canadian company TC Energy Corp. challenging the cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline....

