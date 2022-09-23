$2M Deal Gets Blessing In DOL's Self-Dealing ERISA Suit

By Bill Wichert (September 23, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey-based international design firm, its owner and her husband will pay more than $2 million to resolve U.S. Department of Labor allegations they mishandled the assets of the company's retirement plan by investing funds in banks tied to the husband, according to a settlement approved Friday....

