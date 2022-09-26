Pipeline Co. Says Feds Can't Countersue For Trespassing

By Caleb Symons (September 26, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- An oil pipeline operator says the U.S. government cannot accuse it of trespassing on tribal land in North Dakota as part of litigation in which the company seeks to maintain access to that area, telling a federal judge that the counterclaim is an invalid response to its "narrowly tailored" suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS