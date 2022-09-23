Barclays Hit With Investor Suit Over $17.6B Securities Error

By Lauren Berg (September 23, 2022, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Barclays PLC assured shareholders of the effectiveness of its internal financial reporting, but that clearly wasn't true as evidenced by the $17.6 billion of securities the British bank erroneously issued — a mistake that significantly damaged investors' pocketbooks, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS