Colgate Says Plaintiffs In Labeling Action Settled Previously

By David Minsky (September 26, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Colgate-Palmolive and Tom's of Maine are seeking to reverse certification of a class action last year alleging fraud over the marketing of certain products as "natural," arguing new evidence shows the plaintiffs were part of a settlement in a previous case that made the same "cookie-cutter" claims....

