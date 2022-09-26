Ga. Judge Says Feds Dropped Ball In Carter's Securities Case

By Rosie Manins (September 26, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Inaction by federal prosecutors in Atlanta to bring to trial a $16 million securities fraud case against former Carter's Inc. executives has prompted a Georgia federal judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, noting the "severe" delay since indictment....

