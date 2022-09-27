Zimbabwe Can't Escape $50M Mining Fight, D.C. Court Hears

By Caroline Simson (September 26, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Two companies that won a $50 million arbitration award after Zimbabwe tried to nix their platinum and nickel mining deals are urging a court in Washington, D.C., not to let the country escape the litigation, alleging that it is once again trying to duck its obligations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS