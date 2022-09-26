SEC Says Fraudulent Real Estate Scheme Raised $26M

By Brent Godwin (September 26, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint in federal court against two Texas-based real estate developers, their affiliated LLCs and a Chinese businessman alleging they raised more than $26 million from 100 foreign investors by inflating real estate offering prices....

