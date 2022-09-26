Robbins Geller Nets $11M From Bank OZK Investor Settlement

By Jessica Corso (September 26, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge has granted final approval to a $45 million settlement that ends a lawsuit accusing Bank OZK of misleading investors about the health of two real estate loans and awarded the lead plaintiff's counsel, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, $11 million plus expenses for working toward a "well-above-average" settlement. ...

