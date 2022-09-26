DaVita Can't Dodge No-Poach Claims, Ill. Judge Says

By Katie Buehler (September 26, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Monday that DaVita and other health care providers can't dodge claims that they instituted no-poach agreements with competitors to suppress employees' wages, but dismissed UnitedHealth Group from the litigation after finding that there was no allegation that the company was involved in the antitrust agreements....

