Workers Sue Wells Fargo On Heels Of $145M DOL Settlement

By Grace Elletson (September 27, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Former Wells Fargo workers hit the banking giant with a proposed class action claiming it violated federal benefits law by overcharging their 401(k) plan for stock options, two weeks after Wells Fargo agreed to pay $145 million following a U.S. Department of Labor probe into the plan's management....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS