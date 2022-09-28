No Bankruptcy Stay For Campground's Suit Against Blackfeet

By Joyce Hanson (September 28, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge has ruled that it is up to him and not a bankruptcy court to decide whether the federal government properly canceled a Blackfeet Indian Nation lease with private campground operator Eagle Bear on tribal land....

