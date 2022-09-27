Russia Can't Escape $5B Award Fight, Yukos Unit Says

By Caroline Simson (September 27, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The financing arm of Yukos Oil Co. is fighting back against Russia's efforts to persuade a D.C. federal court to toss litigation to enforce a $5 billion arbitral award against it, arguing Monday that the Kremlin waived its right to protest allegedly improper service in this case....

