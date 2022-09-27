Radisson, Franchisor Sue Texas Hotel In Sex-Trafficking Row

By Joyce Hanson (September 27, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Radisson Hospitality and its franchisor subsidiary, Country Inn & Suites, hit a Texas hotel with an indemnification lawsuit in Minnesota federal court Tuesday, saying it failed to defend the franchisor in a separate $1 million suit accusing the hotel of causing a sex-trafficking victim's injuries....

