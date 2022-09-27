Intelsat Backers Cleared Of Insider Trading After C-Band Sale

By Al Barbarino (September 27, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday cleared major Intelsat stakeholders of insider trading allegations from an investor accusing them of withholding knowledge about a Federal Communications Commission plan to sell C-Band spectrum, a plan that had sent Intelsat stock tumbling in late 2019. ...

