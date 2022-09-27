Ga. Firm Wants Fees For Deal Enforcement Bid In Realty Row

By Charlie Innis (September 27, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Georgia law firm that was sued over its role as an escrow agent in a failed $1.6 million property purchase urged a state court Tuesday to compel the would-be buyer to cover its legal costs for a bid to enforce a settlement agreement freeing it from the case....

