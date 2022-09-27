Faraday Hit With 2nd Suit Alleging Merger Disclosure Failures

By Dorothy Atkins (September 27, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Another shareholder of a special-purpose acquisition company that took electric vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. public has filed a proposed class action complaint in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging the SPAC, its board and its financial and legal advisers conspired to breach public investors' rights leading up to the 2021 deal....

