Citi Previews Bid To Ax Loomis Sayles' 'Best Execution' Suit

By Katryna Perera (September 27, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Citigroup Global Markets told a New York federal judge on Monday that it plans to seek the dismissal of a lawsuit by Loomis Sayles claiming the brokerage caused $70 million in trading losses earlier this year when it allegedly botched large trade orders, arguing that Citigroup can't be accused of failing to achieve "best execution" when it was simply following the instructions of the investment manager....

