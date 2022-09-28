Startup Hits Back At Apple's 'Props' Argument In Patent Case

By Adam Lidgett (September 28, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A startup company that alleged Apple's AirPods infringed a pair of patents has fired back at the tech giant's attempt to stop the startup's attorneys from showing up at a retrial armed with "props," saying Apple is trying to "police" how the startup's attorneys keep documents at their table....

