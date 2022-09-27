Cognizant Investors' 'Unexcused Failure' Dooms Suit

By Lauren Berg (September 27, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Tuesday tossed consolidated derivative claims brought by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. investors over a bribery scandal, saying the investors' "unexcused failure" to give the company's board of directors a chance to decide whether to pursue the requested litigation dooms their case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS