New Calif. Law Requires Employers To Divulge Contractor Pay

By Hannah Albarazi (September 27, 2022, 10:11 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed pay transparency legislation into law Tuesday that requires employers with more than 100 contract workers to disclose annual pay data reports broken down by demographics, and requires employers with more than 15 workers to disclose salary ranges on all job ads....

