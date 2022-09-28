Ill. City Says It Was 'Kicked' By Express Scripts' Doc Dump

By Lauraann Wood (September 28, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The city of Rockford, Illinois, argued Tuesday that Express Scripts should be sanctioned over its late production of "a whole tranche" of documents from a crucial six-year period in its federal antitrust suit over allegedly inflated prices of Mallinckrodt's anti-seizure drug Acthar....

