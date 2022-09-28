SEC Accuses Gaming Co., Ex-CEO Of $17M 'Ponzi-Like' Fraud

By Katryna Perera (September 28, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of a game development company has been sued in California federal court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which claims he raised $17 million from investors by selling unregistered securities, and then misappropriated the funds to pay investment returns and repay principals in a Ponzi-like scheme....

