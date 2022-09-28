FCC Names New Native American Policy Leader

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 28, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced Wednesday that Denise Bambi Kraus will serve as the chief of the agency's Office of Native Affairs and Policy. Kraus previously served as the Federal Emergency Management Agency as national tribal affairs adviser....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS