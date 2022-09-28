PTAB Told To Eject Intel From $2.2B Patent Challenges

By Andrew Karpan (September 28, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A patent licensing company that won a $2.18 billion jury verdict against Intel is again asking the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to block the microchip giant from continuing to participate in a legal challenge to the validity of the patents, arguing that Intel already passed on the chance to make that case to jurors in Texas last year....

