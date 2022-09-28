Ill. Families Sue Smith & Wesson Over July 4 Shooting

By Emily Field (September 28, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Families of victims and survivors of the July 4th shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, filed lawsuits on Wednesday alleging that Smith & Wesson, which made the gun used in the attack that killed seven and wounded 48, markets the weapon to attract mass shootings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS