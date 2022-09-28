Paramount Latest Co. Sued For Sharing User Data With Meta

By Elaine Briseño (September 28, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action filed in Tennessee federal court Tuesday alleges that Paramount Global has violated the Video Privacy Protection Act by tracking user data and sharing it with Facebook's parent company Meta Inc. without consent, in what has become a growing trend involving the social media giant....

