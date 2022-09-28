Jury Awards Trans Deputy Damages In Transition Surgery Suit

By Grace Elletson (September 28, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A federal jury awarded a deputy sheriff $60,000 in emotional damages in her suit alleging the Georgia county she worked for and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield unlawfully denied her health care coverage for gender transition surgery....

