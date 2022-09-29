$21M Deal Gets Ill. Court's Final OK In Cow Treatment MDL

By Jonathan Capriel (September 29, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted final approval of a $21 million settlement — one-third of that going to class counsel — and cow monitoring plan, ending a number of lawsuits that accused milk companies, including one owned by the Coca-Cola Co., of falsely marketing their milk as coming from humanely treated dairy livestock....

