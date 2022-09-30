Clark Partington Facing DQ Bid In Fla. Whistleblower Case

By Lynn LaRowe (September 30, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A former client of Clark Partington Hart Larry Bond & Stackhouse PA has asked a federal judge to disqualify the firm from representing a commercial pilot in a whistleblower case against him over his alleged illegal monopoly control of a northwest Florida airport....

