Synagogue Aims To Take Down New NY Concealed Carry Law

By Mike Curley (September 29, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The president of Congregation Bnei Matisyahu in Brooklyn and a member of a separate Rockland County synagogue are asking a New York federal court to strike down a recently passed ban on firearms in places of worship, saying it is unconstitutional and prevents them from protecting themselves during religious observations....

