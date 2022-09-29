Airport Vendor Says Concession Co. Trying To Snatch Deposit

By Charlie Innis (September 29, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh International Airport restaurant operator wants to stop the airport's former concession manager from allegedly trying to unlawfully seize a roughly $300,000 security deposit, saying the concession company is attempting a cash grab after getting ousted by the local airport authority....

