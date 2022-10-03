Exploring Publicity Rights For Virtual Avatars

By Matthew Savare (October 3, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- If you ask a dozen people — even self-proclaimed experts — to define what the metaverse is, you will likely get numerous vastly different answers. Although there is no universal definition as to what constitutes the metaverse, there is a general consensus of widespread expansion, adoption and usage of virtual worlds....

