LinkedIn Spied On Rivals To 'Take Them Out,' Judge Told

By Dorothy Atkins (September 29, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- LinkedIn urged a California federal judge Thursday to grant it summary judgment in a recruiting startup's antitrust lawsuit over access to public information on its website, while the startup countered that LinkedIn spied on it for years before leading it and other competitors "down the path to take them out."...

