NY Follows Calif. With Regs To End Gas Car Sales By 2035

By Dave Simpson (September 29, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- New York will require all vehicles sold in the state to produce zero emissions starting in 2035, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, following the lead of California, which finalized a similar plan earlier this year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS