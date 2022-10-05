5th Circ. Affirms Toss Of DACA, Asks For Review Of Final Rule

By Dorothy Atkins (October 5, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Texas judge's ruling that vacated the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has protected some young immigrants from deportation, and barred new applicants, but asked the lower court to review the Biden administration's recent final rule on the DACA program....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS