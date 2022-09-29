Crypto Trader Settles SEC's Token Market Manipulation Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (September 29, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency trader accused of helping a Miami financial technology firm's CEO inflate the price of its crypto token has agreed to give up more than $41,000 in allegedly ill-gotten gains and interest to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations against him a day after they were filed, according to a court filing Thursday....

