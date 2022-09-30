Akerman Expands Corporate Team With 2 Attys In Ga., NC

By Emily Johnson (September 30, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Building on its corporate team growth this year, Akerman LLP has added two new corporate partners in Atlanta and North Carolina, including a former Greenberg Traurig LLP shareholder with in-house experience who bolsters the firm's recently launched data center and digital infrastructure practice....

