SEC Ordered To Finally Turn Over Emails In Ripple Litigation

By Hannah Albarazi (September 29, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Thursday overruled objections by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its high-profile enforcement litigation claiming the cryptocurrency tech company Ripple Labs Inc. and its executives violated securities laws, ordering the regulator to finally disclose via discovery emails written by a former SEC director....

