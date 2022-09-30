CBD Cos. Urge 2nd Circ. To Toss Racketeering Claim

By Jonathan Capriel (September 30, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Three CBD companies have urged the Second Circuit to uphold a lower court's ruling that tossed RICO claims brought by a former trucker who allegedly lost his job after consuming a product containing detectable amounts of THC, saying the law clearly does not cover damages for personal injury....

