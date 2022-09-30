Judge Adopts Report, Giving Medical Lab, Insurer Partial Wins

By Josh Liberatore (September 30, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation that an insurer not be allowed to disclaim coverage to a medical lab based on misrepresentations in a warranty letter, a ruling that forecloses some of the carrier's defenses to coverage but keeps others alive....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS