TPC Group Resolves Objections To $450M Rights Offerings

By Leslie A. Pappas (September 29, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Texas-based petrochemical maker TPC Group Inc. on Thursday resolved all objections to two backstop rights offerings that underpin its Chapter 11 plan, paving the way for the company to access $450 million of capital commitments to help put its restructuring plan into effect....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS